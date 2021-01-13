Marvel preps second classic Aliens omnibus

Marvel Comics' collections of Aliens comic book stories set in the world of the classic horror/sci-fi film franchise originally published by Dark Horse continues later this year in Aliens: The Original Years Omnibus Vol. 2.

Aliens: The Original Years Omnibus Vol. 2 Direct Market variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Aliens: The Original Years Omnibus Vol. 1 is scheduled to go on sale in April.

"A rogue scientist's genetic experiments create a horrific new alien king!" reads Marvel's description of the August-arriving Volume 2. "A ragtag unit of Colonial Marines battles a xenomorph infestation on a space station — and the survivors face a pack of bizarre hybrids! An investigator must solve a murder on a deep-space alien-research station! But what dread music will a deranged composer make with an alien’s screams? And can a synthetic xenomorph rebel against its sadistic creator?"

Plus, "Flash back to an alien attack in the 1950s! And witness the fate of England as aliens overrun the Earth!"

Aliens: The Original Years Omnibus Vol. 2 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

What Marvel calls this "rare" collection features contributions by brand name comic book creators such as Dave Gibbons, Peter Milligan, John Byrne, Mike Mignola, Doug Mahnke, and more and includes Aliens: Rogue #1-4, Aliens: Colonial Marines #1-10, Aliens: Labyrinth #1-4, Aliens: Salvation, Aliens: Music of the Spears #1-4 and Aliens: Stronghold #1-4 — Plus Material From Dark Horse Comics #3-5, #11-13, and #15-19; Previews (1993) #1-12; Previews (1994) #1; and Aliens Magazine (1992) #9-20.

The collection features a new cover by Mahmud Asrar along with a Direct Market exclusive variant cover by Paul Mendoza.

