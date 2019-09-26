Marvel's Ghost Rider series is dead after Hulu puts the brakes on

Marvel’s Ghost Rider series has come to a screeching halt. That's after American streaming service Hulu reportedly decided to pull the plug on the show, which was originally due to air sometime in 2020.

Deadline reports that a "creative impasse" led to the cancelation of Ghost Rider, though no further details regarding what caused the split have been released. Gabriel Luna was all set to reprise his role as Robbie Reyes after debuting in Marvel's Agents of Shield during the ABC show's fourth season.

There’s little indication as to what Ghost Rider's future will entail. One supposed insider, Daniel Richtman – who has a spotty track record – jumped on the story after the fact with the rumour that Kevin Feige (who is now attached to a new Star Wars movie) wants the character in the MCU.

So two days ago my most reliable Marvel source told me Feige wants Ghost Rider in the MCU, and now this happens! Hmmmmmm...🤔 https://t.co/SCssZvBLt9September 25, 2019

Whether Ghost Rider resurrects elsewhere or not, there's still hope for some of Hulu's other new Marvel TV shows that are rapidly approaching on the horizon. The Runaways is coming back for a third season in the near future, while Helstrom is also in the works, having been originally commissioned alongside Ghost Rider.

In the MCU proper, several Marvel Phase 4 TV ventures are being developed, with the Disney Plus streaming service soon being home to the likes of Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel.

Still, Ghost Rider being DOA will be disappointing for those who wanted a slice of cosmic Marvel action on the small screen. But if there’s one thing the character can do well, it’s coming back from the dead.

