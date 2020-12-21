Margot Robbie reveals what she knows about Birds of Prey 2

Birds of Prey saw the eponymous female superhero team make their big-screen debut. While the film was favourably reviewed, and mostly well-received by fans, its box office reception was fairly lukewarm. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is reappearing in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, a sort of soft-reboot/sequel of the original movie, yet it might be a while yet before we Birds of Prey 2.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about a potential sequel, Robbie commented: “I don't know. Nothing imminent at this stage, nothing worth mentioning.”

This is obviously pretty disappointing Birds of Prey fans – it would be a real shame if we never got any further instalments, considering how unique and chaotically fun the film is. Then there’s Gunn teasing that anyone could die in The Suicide Squad, so fingers crossed this isn’t a sign that Harley isn’t making it out the movie…

The DCEU seems to be going through a bit of a shake-up at the moment, returning to more director-driven filmmaking after the theatrical version of Justice League was widely derided by just about everyone. DC movies are also leaning into the multiverse, with The Flash reportedly bringing in multiple Batmans (Batmen?) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League releasing on HBO Max as a four part miniseries. This is hopefully a good sign that the Birds of Prey might fly again, someday.

Whether we’ll see more Birds of Prey instalments or not, hopefully The Suicide Squad won’t be the last we see of Harley Quinn – especially considering the news Jared Leto’s Joker is back in the Snyder Cut. Until we know more, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.