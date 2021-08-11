Margot Robbie joins all-star cast of new Wes Anderson movie

Margot Robbie is the latest A-lister to join the cast of Wes Anderson's next movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter . She joins Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody.

The – currently untitled – movie is set to start filming in Chinchón, a small town south of the Spanish capital Madrid later this month. However, "it's not about Spain," Swinton recently teased during an interview with Variety . Sets have been spotted that resemble a desert landscape, but Variety reports that it isn't believed to be a Western. Anderson said he was "not ready to share any details" about the new project.

Robbie is no stranger to all-star ensembles – she can currently be seen in The Suicide Squad alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and Sylvester Stallone. At the moment, she's filming Babylon, a new movie from La La Land director Damien Chazelle co-starring Brad Pitt, Katherine Waterston, and Olivia Wilde. Plus, she recently wrapped on David O. Russell's next movie, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Rami Malek.

The director's next movie is The French Dispatch , which also stars Swinton, Murray, and Brody, as well as Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, and Timothée Chalamet. It premiered last month at Cannes Film Festival after a year-long delay thanks to COVID-19 and follows the French outpost of a fictional US newspaper and it's due to be released in theaters in October.