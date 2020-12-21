Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau reveals season 3 release date is after The Book of Boba Fett

Get ready for more Mandalorian. Jon Favreau has cleared up any confusion around whether The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off announced during the Mandalorian season 2 finale, will replace The Mandalorian season 3.

The showrunner revealed on Good Morning America that, as was previously reported, the Boba Fett series is currently in production and will arrive in December 2021. "This is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3," he said. "What we didn't say [during the Disney investors' call] is the next show coming up is The Book of Boba Fett. And then we go into production right after that on season three of The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all have known and loved. That will be pretty soon following that."

So, it appears that we will get no Mandalorian in 2021, just Boba Fett, with Din Djarin returning early in 2022.

Coinciding with the announcement from Favreau, LucasFilm confirmed that Temuera Morrison (Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) will return for the Boba Fett series, which will be executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez, and the series will be set in The Mandalorian timeline.

Favreau and Filoni already act as producers on The Mandalorian, while Rodriguez previously directed Chapter 14, "The Tragedy", which re-introduced Boba Fett properly back into the Star Wars universe.

Come 2022 and there will be many, many Star Wars shows on the air. Not only can we expect The Mandalorian to return, but also the Obi-Wan series to begin, and the Rogue One spin-off Andor. Here are all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows to expect in the years to come.