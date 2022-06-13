All the Madden 23 X-Factors and Superstars revealed so far

Sampling the Madden 23 X-Factors list has been one of the most enjoyable parts of the PS5 beta. Particularly for star players who moved to new teams ahead of Madden 23. Tyreek Hill’s excellence in single coverage gives the Dolphins a threat all over the field, while Russell Wilson’s ability to see blitzers vastly improves the Broncos. Below we outline the X-Factor players, abilities and Superstars revealed so far, with further updates to come. A note to fans of the Bears, Giants, Lions and Texans: We’ve not forgotten you. At present, those teams don’t have anyone on the Madden 23 X-Factors player list…

The Madden 23 X-Factors player list so far

Below are all the players with an X-Factor in the Madden 23 PS5 beta. Note that the list is based mainly on last year’s game, so there’s a good chance of pre-release additions.

BILLS: Stefon Diggs (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up

BILLS: Tre’Davious White (CB) – Shutdown

BILLS: Von Miller (DE) – Fearmonger

BILLS: Josh Allen (QB) – Bazooka

BRONCOS: Russell Wilson (QB) – Blitz Radar

BROWNS: Myles Garrett (DE) – Unstoppable Force

BROWNS: Nick Chubb (RB) – Wrecking Ball

BUCCANEERS: Tom Brady (QB) – Pro Reads

BUCCANEERS: Lavonte David (MLB) – Run Stuffer

BUCCANEERS: Mike Evans (WR) – Double Me

CARDINALS: DeAndre Hopkins (WR) – Double Me

CARDINALS: Kyler Murray (QB) – Escape Artist

CHARGERS: Khalil Mack (OLB) – Unstoppable Force

CHARGERS: Keenan Allen (WR) – Max Security

CHARGERS: Joey Bosa (OLB) – Unstoppab;e Force

CHARGERS: Derwin James Jr (SS) – Reinforcement

CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes (QB) – Bazooka

CHIEFS: Travis Kelce TE) – Double Me

CHIEFS: Chris Jones (DT) – Momentum Shift

COLTS: Stephon Gilmore (BC) – Shutdown

COLTS: DeForest Buckner (DT) – Unstoppable Force

COLTS: Jonathan Taylor (HB) – Freight Train

COMMANDERS: Terry McLaurin (WR) – Ankle Breaker

COWBOYS: Dak Prescott (QB) – Blitz Radar

COWBOYS: Micah Parsons (OLB) – Unstoppable Force

DOLPHINS: Tyreek Hill (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up

49ERS: George Kittle (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up

49ERS: Fred Warner (MLB) – Zone Hawk

49ERS: Nick Bosa (DE) – Relentless

PACKERS: Aaron Rodgers (QB) – Dots

PACKERS: Jaire Alexander (CB) – Shutdown

PANTHERS: Christian McCaffrey (HB) – Ankle Breaker

RAIDERS: DaVante Adams (WR) – Double Me

RAIDERS: Chandler Jones (OLB) – Fearmonger

RAIDERS: Darren Waller (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up

RAMS: Janel Ramsey (CB) – Bottleneck

RAMS: Aaron Donald (DE) – Blitz

RAMS: Bobby Wagner (MLB) - Avalanche

RAMS: Cooper Kupp (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up

RAVENS: Lamar Jackson (QB) – Truzz

SAINTS: Tyrann Mathieu (SS) – Reinforcement

SAINTS: Alvin Kamara (HB) – Satellite

SAINTS: Cameron Jordan (DE) – Unstoppable Force

SEAHAWKS: DK Metcalf (WR) – Double Me

STEELERS: TJ Watt (OLB) – Unstoppable Force

STEELERS: Cameron Heyward (DE) – Fearmonger

TITANS: Derrick Henry (HB) – Freight Train

VIKINGS: Dalvin Cook (HB) – First One Free

VIKINGS: Danielle Hunter (OLB) – Unstoppable Force

VIKINGS: Justin Jefferson (WR) – Double Me

The work-in-progress Madden 23 X-Factors list

These are the Madden 23 X-Factors assigned to the above players. Again, there’s a strong chance of even more being added before the game lands in August.

Ankle Breaker: High takeout rate on skill moves following the catch

Avalanche: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles

Bazooka: Max throwing distance increased

Blitz: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped

Blitz Radar: Highlights extra blitzes

Bottleneck: Dominantly win man press attempts

Dots: Grants perfect passing on any throw

Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs single coverage

Escape Artist: Improved scrambling speed when leaving the pocket

Fearmonger: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker

Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt

Pro Reads: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure

Max Security: High success rate on possession catches

Momentum shift: On field opponents have their zone progress wiped

Rac ‘Em Up: Wins RAC catches vs single coverage

Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points

Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches

Run Stuffer: Block shedding is more effective vs run plays:

Satellite: Wins RAC possession catches vs single coverage

Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more interceptions on contested catches

Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins leaf to quicker block shedding

Truzz: Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle

Wrecking Ball: High success rate in trucks and stiff arms

Yac ‘Em Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle

Zone Hawk: More interceptions in zone coverage

All Madden 23 Superstars revealed so far

Superstars don’t have X-Factor abilities, but are still blessed with skills that outperform their stats. These are all the ones found in the Madden 23 beta on PS5.

(Image credit: EA)

BENGALS: Jessie Bates III (FS)

BENGALS: Joe Mixon (HB)

BENGALS: Ja’Marr Chase (WR)

BILLS: Micah Hyde (FS)

BILLS: Jordan Poyer (SS)

BROWNS: Amari Cooper (WR)

BROWNS: Wyatt Teller (RG)

BUCCANEERS: Tristan Wirfs (RT)

BUCCANEERS: Ryan Jensen (C)

BUCCANEERS: Vita Vea (DT)

BUCCANEERS: Shaquil Barrett (OLB)

BUCCANEERS: Chris Godwin (WR)

CARDINALS: JJ Watt (DE)

CARDINALS: Budda Baker (SS)

CARDINALS: Rodney Hudson (C)

CHARGERS: JC Jackson (CB)

CHARGERS: Austin Ekeler (HB)

CHARGERS: Mike Williams (WR)

CHARGERS: Justin Herbert (QB)

COLTS: Quenton Nelson (LG)

COLTS: Darius Leonard (OLB)

COMMANDERS: Jonathan Allen (DT)

COMMANDERS: Chase Young (DE)

COWBOYS: Zack Martin (RGH)

COWBOYS: Tyron smith (LT)

COWBOYS: Ezekiel Elliott (HB)

COWBOYS: Trevon Diggs (CB)

DOLPHINS: Terron Armstead (LT)

DOLPHINS: Xavien Howard (CB)

EAGLES: Fletcher Cox (DT)

EAGLES: Jason Kelce (C)

EAGLES: Lane Johnson (RT)

EAGLES: Darius Slay Jr (CB)

FALCONS: Kyle Pitts (TE)

FALCONS Cordarelle Patterson (HB)

49ERS: Trent Williams (LT)

49ERS: Deebo Samuel (WR)

JAGUARS: Brandon Scherff (RG)

JETS: Mekhi Becton (RT)

PACKERS: David Bakhtiari (LT)

PACKERS: Kenny Clark (DT)

PANTHERS: Brian Burns (DE)

PANTHERS: DJ Moore (WR)

PATRIOTS: Devin McCourty (FS)

PATRIOTS: Matthew Judon (OLB)

RAVENS: Ronnie Stanley (LT)

RAVENS: Marlon Humphrey (CB)

RAVENS: Calais Campbell (DE)

RAVENS: Mark Andrews (TE)

SAINTS: Michael Thomas (WR)

SAINTS: DeMario Davis (MLB)

SAINTS: Ryan Ramczyk (RT)

SAINTS: Marshon Lattimore (CB)

SEAHAWKS: Jamal Adams (SS)

STEELERS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (FS)

STEELERS: Myles Jack (MLB)

STEELERS: Diontae Johnson (WR)

TITANS: Kevin Byard (FS)

TITANS: Jeffery Simmons (DE)

VIKINGS: Harrison Smith (SS)

VIKINGS: Eric Kendricks (MLB)

VIKINGS: Za’Darius Smith (OLB)

VIKINGS: Adam Thielen (WR)

Madden 23 is released on August 19. Wondering how it plays? Then head on over to our Madden 23 hands-on preview.