Madden 22 free trial kicks off tomorrow on all platforms

Madden 22 is getting a free trial period for all platforms to celebrate the start of the new NFL season.

Tomorrow on September 9, Madden 22's brand new free trial session will begin on all platforms, to mark the kickoff of the new 2021/22 NFL season with the Cowboys up against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers team. The free trial will be available for everyone on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.

The trail will then run for approximately three days, wrapping up on Sunday, September 12, which is perfect timing for the next slate of NFL games for the opening weekend to begin. Anyone who plays the free trial of Madden 22 will have access to every feature available to players normally in the full game, so don't worry about missing out on any content.

Elsewhere in the press release through which EA announced the free trial, the publisher also provided a few eye-catching facts about the new game. Since Madden 22 launched last month in August, the Baltimore Ravens are apparently the most popular team in the game, and with the versatile Lamar Jackson at the helm for the team it's not hard to see why.

Following the Ravens are the Titans, in second place for the most popular team in Madden 22. EA attributes this chiefly to the Julio Jones's blockbuster trade to the team from the Falcons, and reveals that usage of the Titans has risen by a staggering 133 percent since Madden 21. The Titans are sure to be a force this year, both in Madden 22 and the NFL at large.

