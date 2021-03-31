Lucasfilm celebrates Transgender Day of Visibility with Star Wars: Pride cover reveal

Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics have revealed the latest Star Wars Pride cover, this time featuring the High Republic characters Terec and Ceret in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility on Wednesday, March 31.

First observed in 2014, the day celebrates transgender people and brings awareness to discrimination and violence they face. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility.

"In honor of #TransDayOfVisibility we're proud to unveil an exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel's The High Republic comic," reads Lucsasfilm's Instagram reveal.

"We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far way #TDOV"

The cover is one in a series of variant covers that will be published by Marvel in June featuring LGBTQ+ characters from the Star Wars galaxy, including Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, Rae Sloan, Yrica Quell, Lando Calrissian, and Terec and Ceret, all depicted by LGBTQ+ artists.

Sana Starros Pride variant cover to June 30's Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11 by artist Jan Bazaldua and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The covers will also feature new Pride versions of each title's logo.

"This talented team of artists is bringing so much passion and enthusiasm to these covers," editor Tom Groneman says in the March 18 announcement. "For me, sharing that passion with fans and readers is a wonderful celebration of the most unique, compelling, and iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy."

Here's the full line-up of Star Wars Pride variant covers, including Sana Starros by artist Jan Bazaldua and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg for Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11 on sale June 30.

