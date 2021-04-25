Looks like Godfall is coming to PS4 soon

UK ratings board PEGI has rated PS5-console-exclusive Godfall for PS4.

Although the game has not yet been announced as coming to PS4, Sony had already confirmed that Godfall will remain a PS5 console exclusive until May 21, 2021 , which might give us some indication of when we might see the game arrive on PS4.

As you might well expect, there's been no change in the game's rating between the PS5 and PS4, with PEGI confirming the latter will also be pegged as unsuitable for players under 16 years of age, and describing it as an "action role-playing game in which the player takes on the role of the last of the Valorian knights who must travel through various realms to prevent an apocalyptic event" (thanks, TwistedVoxel ).

It says the game's "depictions of realistic violence towards human-like characters" is why a 16+ rating has been applied.

Interestingly, the PEGI site gave no hint that there are similar plans to port it to Xbox consoles just yet and of course, it's already available on PC.

Gearbox's looter-slasher was one of the first PS5 games officially revealed , the first physical PS5 game manufactured , and one of the first games we played on the new console as a PS5 launch title . Yet despite being so closely associated with PS5, it released at the same time on PC, and it sounds like it'll eventually land on Microsoft's competing next-gen console. We recently learned some details about how Godfall takes advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller, haptics, and the lightning-fast SSD , so it could be interesting to see how it compares on Xbox Series X.

While some PS5 games are cross-gen PlayStation exclusives, others like Godfall are on timed exclusivity deals awaiting release on other console families, and others still are true next-gen PS5 exclusives. Demon's Souls is one such example, and we recently learned that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will skip current-gen and launch exclusively on PS5 .