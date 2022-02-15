Loki season 2 will see the return of Owen Wilson – and filming starts soon

Loki season 2 will feature Owen Wilson, the actor has confirmed – and he's also given a filming update.

Wilson co-starred in the series as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius opposite Tom Hiddleston's Loki. The season 1 finale saw the trickster god transported to what seems to be another timeline, where Jonathan Majors' sinister Kang the Conqueror is in charge, and Mobius has no memory of Loki.

In a Wired interview, the actor received the question "is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?" and his answer was clear: "Yes, he is coming back to Loki."

Wilson also revealed more about when production would begin. "And I think we're going to start filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki, I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that."

So far, Hiddleston, Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are the only confirmed cast members for season 2, with Mbatha-Raw telling GMA she'd be back. The actor plays Ravonna Lexus Renslayer in the series.

It remains to be seen if Mobius will regain his memories of his timeline hopping adventures with Loki (or if he'll ever get to ride that jet ski). The second installment doesn't yet have a release date, though the God of Mischief will reportedly appear in Doctor Strange 2.

A second trailer for Multiverse of Madness was recently released, which is packed with details to pore over – the voice of Patrick Stewart can be heard, potentially introducing the mutants to the MCU, and there's an Illuminati tease that could bring in the likes of Namor and Reed Richards. Plus, the poster includes a Captain Carter Easter egg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives this May 6. The next Marvel Disney Plus show, meanwhile, is Moon Knight, which lands on March 30.

While you wait, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.