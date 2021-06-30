Loki episode 4 post-credits scene explained: is [SPOILER] really dead?

Loki finally has its first post-credits scene – and it’s a big one. Not only does it answer one major question that was left tantalizingly hanging at the episode’s end, but it introduces a handful of new characters and sets up the show’s final stretch. So, make sure you’ve seen it first – then come back as we break down a scene that’s seemingly burdened with glorious purpose.

Spoilers for Loki episode 4 follow. If you haven’t watched the episode, look away now!

Loki episode 4 post-credits scene explained: is Loki dead?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

By the episode’s end, Loki has been ‘pruned’ by Judge Renslayer – but he’s not dead. The God of Mischief wakes up in a strange, barren landscape.

"Is this Hel? Am I dead?" Loki asks.

"Not yet, but you will be unless you come with us," comes the reply.

Tom Hiddleston’s trickster looks up to see a trio of Lokis staring down at him. Thanks to the cast listings in the credits, we now know their names: Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Boastful Loki. Richard E. Grant's older Loki is even there in the ‘Classic’ Loki costume from the comics.

This all points to a setup of a grand alliance of Lokis, one that will try and help take down whoever is behind the ruse of the Time-Keepers and the TVA. How they achieve it is anyone’s guess, though it’s certainly a formidable partnership filled with potential (and the potential for double-crosses) given how just two Lokis almost brought down the TVA by itself in this episode.

So, we know who they are, but where are they? Interestingly, some fans on Twitter think they have spotted the broken remains of the Avengers Tower over Richard E. Grant’s left shoulder. It could just be an Easter egg, but could be even more than that. Are we looking at a ‘collection’ of Variants and leftovers remnants of various ‘pruned’ timelines in a nameless void? Or is this a future apocalyptic version of the MCU’s Earth and, specifically, New York? And how long have they been there anyway?

All good questions – and ones we’re left to ponder. The Loki episode 4 post-credits scene hasn’t disappointed. It’s teased just enough and answered a major cliffhanger, all while setting up a premise that should see us through to the show’s end. Roll on the next episode.

