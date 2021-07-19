Loki director explains why one trailer scene didn’t make the cut

Marvel sometimes puts fake scenes in its trailers to protect against spoilers. You would have been forgiven for thinking Loki did the same thing – especially as Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief was shown sitting on an Asgardian throne in multiple teasers without that moment coming to pass in the show itself.

Director Kate Herron, though, has revealed in an interview with TV Line that any cuts and deleted scenes were all about maintaining the tone of the Disney Plus series.

"They tended to lean a bit more into comedy, and the scenes weren’t bad. But when we were putting the edit together, they were quite near where [Loki] sees Frigga [dying]," Herron said.

"Obviously, we didn’t want to take away from that moment, because it’s his mom dying and it’s very emotional," Herron continued. "It’s always tricky. The scenes weren’t necessarily not good, but they weren’t quite sitting right. That’s why there’s sometimes bits that people see that don’t end up in the show."

In previous days, Herron has also teased a little more about what did and didn’t make it into Loki.

One such instance was a planned sequence involving Miss Minutes throwing (clock) hands with Loki and/or Sylvie in the Citadel at the End of Time.

"At one point, we had a fight scene with Miss Minutes in the Citadel; we had all kinds of stuff [for her]," Herron told Marvel’s official site.

One thing is for certain: Loki season 2 is a-coming. The reveal was rubber-stamped in the finale’s mid-credits sting, but Herron is not returning – despite directing all six episodes of the first season. "I always planned to come in and do this one season," Herron said.

It may be one-and-done (with a few things left on the cutting room floor), but Herron’s impact cannot be understated: the Loki ending has fully opened up the multiverse, introduced a Thanos-level threat, and set in motion a chain of events that could completely change the MCU as we know it.

