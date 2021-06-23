Loki director on the character's bisexuality: "I’m happy to say that this is now canon"

The Loki director has addressed one of the third episode’s biggest reveals: Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is confirmed to be canonically bisexual.

Mild spoilers for Loki episode 3 follow.

The mic-drop moment comes during Loki and Sylvie’s heart-to-heart and trip down alternate memory lane on a train heading out of Lamentis.

During their chat over drinks – all drunk by Loki, naturally – Sylvie tries to pin down our Loki’s love life. She asks the God of Mischief if he’s had eyes for "would-be princesses or, perhaps, another prince." Loki’s response is suitably charming: "A bit of both. I suspect the same as you."

Director Kate Herron revealed on Twitter that it was "important" for her to cement Loki’s bisexuality in the MCU.

“From the moment I joined Loki it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” Herron said. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now canon in [the] MCU.”

Loki is, for now, the first major LGBTQ+ character to appear on-screen in the MCU. Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo portrayed a gay man during Captain America’s group therapy scene, while Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is said to be looking for a "queen" to rule over New Asgard alongside her in the upcoming Marvel Phase 4 sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Eternals will also feature Marvel’s first on-screen LGBTQ+ kiss between Brian Tyree Henry’s Phostos and his husband, played by Haaz Sleiman.

For the community, Loki’s bisexuality will mark an important moment in having their identity reflected by an iconic on-screen character. Marvel, it seems, is set to continue to embrace wider representation in the future – while director Kate Herron should be applauded for taking what she calls a "small step" but, in truth, will mean so much more than that to so many.

Elsewhere, the third episode also brought out some other interesting revelations. Namely, one of the show’s darkest fan theories is actually a reality.

