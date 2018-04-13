Live out your space furry dreams as an Ewok with the latest Star Wars Battlefront 2 update

Long before Porgs were invading toy stores and social media, Ewoks were the small, cuddly faces of the Star Wars world. Now EA plans to honor that with the latest Star Wars Battlefront 2 update and the addition of a new mode where you can play as a small, furry warrior.

Ewok Hunt mode will start on April 18. Here's the official word on what to expect:

"The ambush begins as the Ewok attacks the unsuspecting stormtroopers, using spears, Wisties, and whatever abilities they can muster to take down the intruders," says EA.

"Each defeated stormtrooper spawns as another Ewok, multiplying until the Empire’s forces have been completely eliminated, and the Ewok celebration can begin. Imperial forces will need all their training to survive until their evacuation arrives. Do so, and they’ll make it off of Endor and claim the win."

You can play as an Ewok or a stormtrooper, but obviously Ewok sounds like the better deal. Stormtroopers have a flashlight and sleek, evil styling, sure, but the hairy hunters have the best headgear. So Coachella.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is looking to redeem itself after a whole heap of ugly lootbox drama , and small, adorable fluffy warriors is one way to try. The update will also see the return of Crystals, which can be purchased with IRL money to unlock cosmetic appearances for characters in game. 50 of these "appearances" will be added in the update too, including Wounded Chewbacca, with arm patch and Endor Leia.

While you wait for the update to arrive, check out our list of the best Star Wars merchandise in the galaxy.