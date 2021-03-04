Live-action Pinocchio movie casts Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cynthia Erivo

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cynthia Erivo have joined the cast of Disney's Pinocchio remake, The Wrap reports, with Gordon-Levitt voicing Jiminy Cricket and Erivo playing the Blue Fairy.

The movie will be a hybrid of live-action and visual effects in the vein of the 2017 re-imagining of Beauty and the Beast , with Tom Hanks playing Geppetto and Luke Evans as the Coachman. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice Pinocchio, while Keegan-Michael Key will provide the voice for Honest John and Lorraine Bracco will voice a new character, Sofia the Seagull.

Gordon-Levitt recently starred in Aaron Sorkin's legal drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 , and his other acting credits include Batman flick The Dark Knight Rises and sci-fi thriller Looper . He's done voice work before, too, including the English dub of Studio Ghibli animation The Wind Rises and Star Wars: The Last Jedi .

Meanwhile, Erivo's star has been on the rise since her feature film debut in Steve McQueen's 2018 heist thriller Widows . In 2020, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet, and she stars in the upcoming sci-fi movie Chaos Walking alongside Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Directed by Forrest Gump helmer Robert Zemeckis, filming on the Pinocchio remake is due to start this month in the UK. The movie doesn't have a release date yet, but it will premiere on Disney Plus .