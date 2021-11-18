Limited edition Xbox Series X console hides some hidden Halo Infinite references

The new Xbox Series X console and controller hide some hidden details

Xbox Series X
(Image credit: Xbox)

The Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X limited edition console is hiding some neat secrets referencing 343's sequel.

As first reported earlier today by The Verge, users who were lucky enough to get their hands on the new limited edition Xbox Series X have discovered it houses a number of hidden details. For example, if you shine a black or UV light on the front of the console itself, it'll reveal a Zeta Halo symbol, as you can see in the discovery from a Reddit user just below.

Next up is another hidden secret involving a UV light. If you happen to shine the light on the packaging for the Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X controller, an image of the classic 'Duke' controller will show up on the packaging instead where you're shining the light.

Last but not least, you'll actually earn an-game weapon charm for your Halo Infinite guns if you purchase the limited edition controller. You can see an example from the Twitter user just below, where they reveal that a weapon charm resembling the controller itself is attached to the side of their assault rifle in the Halo Infinite open multiplayer beta.

There's just a few weeks now until Halo Infinite is finally with us, and the long wait is mercifully over. While the current Halo Infinite open multiplayer beta rolls on for all, Halo Infinite's campaign and full multiplayer mode launch early next month on December 6 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Check out our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for a complete list of all the other exclusives that're on the horizon.

