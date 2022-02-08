Buzz Lightyear’s robot cat steals the show in new trailer for Pixar’s Toy Story spin-off

Disney and Pixar have released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Lightyear.

The clip, set to David Bowie's Starman, shows a young Buzz Lightyear as he tries to navigate life as an astronaut and set up a new civilization while marooned on an alien planet. Buzz is joined on his journey by an orange robot cat named Sox, whose deep robotic voice provides a comedic contrast to his otherwise soft and cute appearance.

The film centers on the character's fictional origin story, having first appeared as Andy's new favorite toy and Woody's antagonist-turned-best-friend in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story in 1995. The space ranger went on to appear in the next three films in the popular franchise, as well as his own animated spinoff series on ABC, and even has his own interactive ride at four different Disney theme parks.

Lightyear, directed by Toy Story 2 animator Angus MacLane, will chronicle the life behind the heroic astronaut who became so famous that a line of action figures was produced in his honor.

Chris Evans voices the beloved Toy Story character, joining the ranks of Tim Allen and Patrick Warburton who lent their voices in the film franchise and TV series respectively. The cast also includes Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, James Brolin, Uzo Aduba, Dale Soles, Efren Ramirez, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Pixar Animation Studios' own Peter Sohn as Sox.

The film will be released in theaters on June 17, 2022. For more upcoming movies, check out our handy guide.