Liam Neeson takes on the FBI in action-packed Blacklight trailer

A new trailer for Blacklight, the upcoming Liam Neeson-led actioner, has been released

Neeson stars as Travis Block, who's employed by the FBI to remove agents who have had their covers exposed. On the brink of retiring, Travis discovers a deadly conspiracy within the organization, which is targeting innocent US citizens. He decides to take on the FBI, but will doing the right thing put his family's lives at risk?

Aidan Quinn, Tim Draxl, The Umbrella Academy's Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Sharp Object's Taylor John Smith also star. The movie was directed by Mark Williams, who previously helmed 2020's Honest Thief, also starring Neeson. Williams has also produced including the Neeson-led The Marksman and The Accountant, starring Ben Affleck and J.K. Simmons.

As for Neeson, his recent projects released in the past year include the action thriller The Ice Road, as well as the comedy drama Made in Italy, in which he starred alongside his son, Micheál Richardson. Neeson is a mainstay of the action thriller genre and he's well-known for his roles in the Taken movies.

His other upcoming projects also slot into that category – he's due to star in Memory alongside Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci, Retribution with Matthew Modine, and Marlowe, in which he'll play Raymond Chandler's iconic fictional private detective Philip Marlowe opposite Diane Kruger and Alan Cumming.