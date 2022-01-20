Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker is coming in April with new combo and counter driven combat

The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date is official, and it comes with an in-depth gameplay trailer with action pulled from all three trilogies.

As previously leaked by a retailer, the long-awaited Lego Star Wars game is set to arrive on April 5 across PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was initially planned to be released in 2021 (at least according to a leaked Lego Store page), but was subsequently delayed to 2021 then spring 2022 .

The gameplay overview trailer which accompanied the announcement offers our most detailed look at how the game plays yet. The basics will be familiar for fans of previous Lego games, but we also get a good look at the new over-the-shoulder camera angle and expanded melee combat system that seem to make for a much more engaging experience even for seasoned players. Developer TT Games told GR's Josh West that it's meant to be the "the best Lego Star Wars game ever possible" , as well as feeling like a fitting end to the series' 17-year era.