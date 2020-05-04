Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga art shows off the different generations of the franchise

It's officially Star Wars Day and to celebrate, TT Games has released some official key art for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The latest Lego adventure set in a galaxy far, far, away features all nine Skywalker saga films in one game. The key art gives us another proper look at all three trilogies in Lego form, with some of the classic heroes and villains featured. Take a proper look at it below.

Proudly presenting (the high-resolution) key art for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: https://t.co/2yihhrxz6n#MayThe4thBeWithYou #LEGOStarWars pic.twitter.com/hqD0Rui4FuMay 4, 2020

In the Skywalker Saga, players will be given more freedom than ever before in a Lego game, with the choice to decide which entry in the film franchise they want to tuck into first, and who they want to play as. With the ability to fill the Lego brick-shoes of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Finn, Rey, BB-8 and much more besides, you can take the heroic path and fight against the forces of evil. Or, if you lean towards the dark side of the force, you can also take on the role of some of the Galaxy's baddies, such as Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.

As you can see in the new key art, some of the classic battles spanning across the saga are shown, including the Battle of Geonosis at the start of the Clone Wars, to the Battle of Hoth in the Empire Strikes back. As well as showcasing the main characters of the latest Star Wars trilogy featured amidst the battles, the art demonstrates how the different generations of "Star Wars lore and fandom will collide" in the Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first announced at last year's E3, which gave us a (very) brief look at what to expect from this new Lego take on the franchise. At the end of 2019, a trailer also dropped which showcased some of the action. The good news is that we won't have to wait so long for our next look at the game, as the key art reveal also comes with the news that more information about the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be coming this Summer.

