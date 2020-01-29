Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Cheats: How to unlock extra characters, abilities, and more

If you're travelling to a galaxy far, far away in search of elusive bricks, then knowing some Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga cheats can help you gather them up a lot quicker. The Complete Saga is actually a combination of two games, Lego Star Wars: The Video Game and the follow up Lego Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy, the latter of which was included as one of the Xbox Games with Gold in January 2020. As with many Lego games, there are cheat codes you can enter in the menu to unlock characters, vehicles, abilities and red bricks, giving you a shortcut to these items or providing access to exclusive content. There are a surprisingly large number of Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga cheats available, so read on for all the details.

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Cheat Codes

At the start of the game, go to the bar in the Mos Eisley Cantina and you will be able to select "Enter Code". Type in any of the following Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga cheat codes to unlock lots of extras:

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Character Unlock Codes

(Image credit: LucasArts)

4-LOM - DVY683

Aayla Secura - ECU428

Adi Mundi - MUN486

Admiral Ackbar - ACK646

Anakin Skywalker (Ghost) - HJI667

Battle Droid - AUJ261

Battle Droid (Commander) - KPF958

Battle Droid (Geonosis) - NJK995

Battle Droid (Security) - HWY633

Beach Trooper - BHH538

Ben Kenobi (Ghost) - BENGH8

Bespin Guard - CDT859

Bib Fortuna - MMN372

Boba Fett - BOBA00

Boba Fett (Boy) - GGF539

Boss Nass - HHY697

Bossk - HYR849

Captain Tarpals - QRN714

Clone - BDE289

Clone (Episode 3) - VCT533

Clone (Episode 3 Pilot) - XXD447

Clone (Episode 3 Swamp) - QYD793

Clone (Episode 3 Walker) - NBU753

Count Dooku - DDD748

Darth Maul - EUK421

Death Star Trooper - NJK912

Dengar - GAR945

Dexter Jettster - JJU782

Disguised Clone - CCH677

Droideka - XCT333

The Emperor - EMP666

Ewok - EWK785

Gamorrean Guard - NNM784

General Grevious - PMN576

Geonosian - HJY732

Grand Moff Tarkin - VYY985

Greedo - ZZR636

Grievous' Bodyguard - JHU423

Han Solo (Hood) - KLA621

IG-88 - GIJ989

Imperial Guard - GUA850

Imperial Officer - KLP412

Imperial Shuttle Pilot - BKJ857

Imperial Spy - YZFR1K

Jango Fett - KLJ897

Jawa - NVU859

Ki-Adi Mundi - MUN486

Kit Fisto - TFI888

Lama Su - KLG412

Lobot - BVH785

Luke Skywalker (Hoth) - TTY463

Luminara - LUM521

Mace Windu (Episode 3) - JKD867

Padme - VBJ322

Palace Guard - PPP555

Pit Droid - RTD428

Plo Koon - PLK689

Princess Leia (Prisoner) - QQY843

R2-Q5 Droid - EVILR2

Rebel Pilot - BKL123

Rebel Trooper - DHV940

Rebel Trooper (Hoth) - GHR673

Royal Guard - YUF634

Sandtrooper - CBR954

Shaak Ti - KIT766

Skiff Guard - BYU785

Snowtrooper - HVT573

Stormtrooper - NBN431

Super Battle Droid - HDD733

Taun We - PRX482

TIE Fighter Pilot - BBR334

Tusken Raider - YYR778

Ugnaught - CGF754

Watto - PLL967

Wookiee - BWK887

Yoda (Ghost) - VVV429

Zam Wesell - 584HJF

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Vehicle Unlock Codes

(Image credit: LucasArts)

Clone Arcfighter - NNB674

Droid Tri-Fighter - AAB123

Imperial Shuttle - HUT845

Sebulba's Pod - THY432

TIE Bomber - HJH848

TIE Fighter - DBH897

TIE Fighter (Darth Vader) - BVNJ84

TIE Interceptor - INT729

Vulture Droid - BDC866

Zam's Speeder - UUU875

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Ability and Power Brick Unlock Codes

(Image credit: LucasArts)

Bounty Hunter Rockets - BKJ462

Character Studs - DHY782

Dark Side - DRK328

Deflect Bolts - BNL435

Disarm Troopers - HJU848

Disguise - BRJ437

Exploding Blaster Bolts - EXP912

Fast Build - KJU233

Fast Force - BYY492

Force Grapple Leap - CLZ738

Force Pull - PUL966

Infinite Torpedoes - NUJ866

Invincibility - HS9K44

Minikit Detector - FBM152

Perfect Deflect - PER894

Poo Money - PMN904

Power Brick Detector - FBM834

Regenerate Hearts - 528HBB

Score x2 - HBF899

Score x4 - DQY857

Score x6 - NMP499

Score x8 - XXY99G

Score x10 - VXZ123

Self Destruct - DRX444

Stud Magnet - VXZ193

Super Astromech - R2D222

Super Blasters - HHD647

Super Ewok Catapult - ERF893

Super Gonk - SPRGNK

Super Jedi Slam - SLM768

Super Lightsabers - GHL978

Super Slap - 294NMB

Super Thermal Detonator - THE931

Super Zapper - DFY111

Tractor Beam - 53NKH3

Vehicle Smart Bomb - SMA293

Walkie Talkie Disable - JKJ589

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Secret Unlocks

(Image credit: LucasArts)

In addition to all the characters and vehicles you can unlock using the cheat codes above, there are two more items you can add to your roster:

Unlock Indiana Jones

Go into the "Bonus" doorway in the Cantina, then go through the door marked "Trailers" and watch the trailer for "Lego Indiana Jones". You can then buy him for 50,000 studs.

Unlock Slave 1

To unlock Boba Fett's Slave 1 ship you need to complete all 36 minikit collection missions, which means finding all 360 minikits hidden around the game. Good luck and happy hunting!