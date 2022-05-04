How to turn on Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Mumble Mode

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Mumble Mode is an extra that allows you to change all the in-game recorded dialogue to just mumbles and grumbles - classic Lego Star Wars style. While Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga does feature fully voiced characters (although sadly not using the original film lines), toggling Mumble Mode on might be for you if you’re after a more classic Lego Star Wars experience. The option to turn this extra on and off is a bit hidden though, so here’s what you need to do to turn on Mumble Mode in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

How to activate Mumble Mode

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

To switch on Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Sage Mumble Mode, you’ll first need to be actually playing the game, whether that’s in a story mission or in free play, to access the right menu. You’ll need to press the button to open up your Holoprojector – that’s the View button on Xbox, Touchpad on PlayStation, and (-) on Nintendo Switch!

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters (Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) Need to know if you're favorite character made the cut? Here's a list of all the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters.

From there navigate across to the ‘Extras’ menu which has a question mark icon. Select the ‘Datacards’ option and you’ll see the list of every Extra modifier, cheat, and bonus in the game. Scroll down to Mumble Mode and then follow the button prompt to activate it. The nice thing about this Extra is that everyone has it unlocked by default and you don’t need to spend any Datacards or Studs to unlock it. If you find that you actually quite enjoyed the voice acting for the Lego Star Wars characters, you can deactivate Mumble Mode at any time as well.

While you’re in the Extras menu, you can see what other sorts of Extras you can unlock with Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards and Studs. Stud multipliers, Super GNK Droids, Baguette Lightsabers, and more can be yours if you’re able to get the resources you need to pay for them. This is also the place to enter any Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats and codes you might have found. Finally, you can also find basic tips for general gameplay and specific tips and tutorials on how certain abilities and systems work, so check here if you get confused about something while playing.

