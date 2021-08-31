Lego Star Wars Battles unites every era for strategy battles on iOS

Lego Star Wars Battles has been unveiled as an Apple Arcade exclusive.

Just yesterday on August 30, TT Games Brighton unveiled the latest game in the Lego Star Wars saga. Lego Star Wars Battles is a big departure from the Lego games you might be used to, combining iconic Star Wars characters with strategy battles from a bird's eye view.

You'll be able to play as either the light side or the dark side of the force, bringing troop units like Rebels and Imperial soldiers to bear against the likes of enemy turrets and other heavy units. The aim of the game is to destroy your opponent's base at the other end of the map, while defeating units and advancing up or down the battlefield to accomplish that goal.

Additionally, there'll be a boatload of heroes and villains to collect on both sides of the force. Featuring characters from all across the Star Wars saga, including the Clone Wars and spin-offs like Rogue One, there'll be the likes of Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, Rey, and many more, although Yaddle is sadly unconfirmed at the moment. As you level up you'll unlock more locations to battle it out on, including Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, Geonosis, and more.

Right now, there isn't a release date for Lego Star Wars Battles, but we know it'll be available exclusively for iPhone and iPad users through the Apple Arcade subscription service. To wet your Lego Star Wars appetite until then, you might want to keep an eye on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is bundling all nine main movies into one package early next year in 2022.

