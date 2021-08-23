Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time speedrunner finishes the entire game in just under five minutes

A Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time speedrunner has managed to complete the game in just under five minutes.

Playing Ocarina of Time through the timed demo on the Super Smash Bros Brawl disc, speedrunner Savestate managed to complete the entire game in just 4 minutes and 51 seconds. This is pretty impressive considering Nintendo only gave players a five-minute time limit to experience the game.

The Masterpieces collection found on the Super Smash Bros Brawl disc features games such as Super Mario Bros on the NES, Starfox 64 on the Nintendo 64, F-Zero on the SNES, plus many more. The idea was that fans of Super Smash Bros would play one of the games within a 1 - 5 minute time limit and once their time was up they’d be directed to the Wii Shopping Channel to purchase the entire thing for the Virtual Console.

However, Savestate managed to complete the whole game without ever being directed thanks to a number of speedrunning tips and tricks they have picked up in their pursuit of this achievement. For the Ocarina of Time five-minute demo, Nintendo gave fans two pre-loaded save files to use, one at the start of young Link’s journey and one at the start of adult Link’s journey leading up to the end credits of the game.

Savestate isn’t the only person to accomplish a classic Nintendo speedrun recently as a Mario Kart 64 speedrunner broke the world record for being the only person to obtain the world record in all 32 cups simultaneously.