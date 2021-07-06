LeBron James could be next in the Fortnite Icon Series

LeBron James could be coming to Fortnite, it's been claimed.

Just below, you can see a tweet from Shiina, a reputable Fortnite-related leaker with a storied track record of accurate claims and predictions. This time though, the leaker claims that none other than superstar LeBron James will be making his debut in Epic's game at some point in the near future.

EXCLUSIVE: LEBRON JAMES WILL BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKINJuly 5, 2021 See more

In particular, the leaker claims that LeBron's in-game Fortnite skin will be the next addition under the "Icon Series" umbrella. If you're unfamiliar with the label, it's a series where Fortnite promotes skins from guest stars, and so far we've seen the likes of rapper Travis Scott, and streamer Ninja join the line up of the Icon Series skins on offer.

If LeBron really is joining Fortnite, then it's the perfect timing with the superstar's movie turn in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The new entry in the classic Warner Bros. franchise transports LeBron into another dimension, where he unites with classic Warner characters like Buggs Bunny, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more to put his basketball skills to the test.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is due to hit theatres later this month on July 16. Alongside the theatre release date, it'll also be arriving on the HBO Max streaming service on the same date, and will be available to rent and stream online through Warner's streaming service for 31 days thereafter.

This actually isn't LeBron's video game debut, for those wondering. Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game is launching one day earlier on July 15, and puts LeBron and his animated co-stars into a 2D beat-'em-up video game. The new game is actually an Xbox console exclusive, and will available on day one for both Xbox consoles and PC through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service. Later this week on July 8, Space Jam-themed Xbox Series X controllers will be available to purchase for $69.99, arriving in three distinct varieties before the movie launches.

