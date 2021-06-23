Space Jam: A New Legacy themed Xbox controllers probably look so small in LeBron James' hands

Ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy , Xbox has teamed up with Warner Bros. to release limited edition Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers.

Take your pick of three themed Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers: a purple and black Goon Squad controller, a blue and orange Tune Squad controller, and the blue and black Server-verse controller. The plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy sees NBA superstar LeBron James and his fictional son sucked onto the Warner 3000 entertainment Server-verse by a disgruntled AI. James will travel through the Warner Bros. film archive, with the Looney Tunes by his side.

Personally, I'm partial to the Tune Squad controller, although putting font on a controller is always an interesting design choice. All three controllers go on sale July 8 for $69.99 on the Microsoft Store and Amazon in the US only - and they are only available while supplies last, so snag 'em now if you want a collectible.

But that's not all - we got a first look at a trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game, which will launch exclusively on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks globally on July 1. It'll become more widely available as of July 15, but it's unclear what "widely available" means. The game is the product of a competition that was held last December 2020, where Microsoft and Space Jam: A New Legacy asked fans to submit their own arcade-style video game idea. The winners were two individuals: one in the US and one in India, who offered up a classic beat 'em up arcade game focusing on pop culture. The game was developed with the help of Digital Eclipse.

If you grew up in the '90s, Space Jam was one of the top movies of our time, and Space Jam: A New Legacy is certainly gearing up to be that for a new generation of kids. I just can't imagine how small those controllers must look in LeBron James' hands…

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16 - although it will only be available on the streaming service for 31 days after the release date.