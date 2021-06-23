Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a video game, and it's an Xbox exclusive

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game is a brand new arcade game coming exclusively to Xbox.

The game is based on the movie of the same name, and features LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and the rest of the Tune Squad as they travel through a '90s arcade-style side scroller, beating up bad guys along the way. Back in December 2020, Xbox and Space Jam: A New Legacy tasked fans with submitting ideas for a brand-new Space Jam game and picked a youth competition and an adult competition winner from India and the US, respectively.

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game features Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and NBA legend LeBron James facing off against the Goon Squad in a "wacky basketball beat 'em up." You'll have to fight your way through an army created by the rogue AI that's trapped LeBron in the Warner Bros. server and collect four pieces of 'Legacy Code' that will let you gain access to the big bad's location.

The game is launching on July 1 exclusively into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, which is a free benefit program for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members offering game add-ons, consumables, and more. On July 15, Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game will be available free-to-play for all of those interested in cartoonish basketball antics via the Microsoft Store on Xbox and PC.

But that's not all. There's also some Space Jam: A New Legacy limited edition Xbox Series X controllers for you to get your hands on. Three themed controllers will be available as of July 8 in the US only for $69.99: a blue and orange Tune Squad controller, a purple and black Goon Squad controller, and a blue and black Server-verse controller. The controllers will only be available while supplies last, so if you want to grab what will definitely become a collectible, keep your eyes peeled.

Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron James and his 'son' dragged into the Warner 3000 server-verse by an angry AI played by Don Cheadle. James has to travel through the Warner Bros. film archive with the Looney Tunes by his side in order to save his son - and he'll also have to go through the Goon Squad - naturally.

Space Jam: A New Legacy debuts in theaters and HBO Max on July 16, and it will only be available on the streaming service for 31 days after the release date.