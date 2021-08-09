Leaked Halo Infinite install size makes it the biggest in the series

Halo Infinite's file size has apparently leaked online, and it's hefty.

Wiredup Report revealed that the Halo Infinite download size is apparently in excess of 97GB. The screenshot provided as evidence by the outlet appears to originate from an Xbox interface, so take this as a strong hint toward the sequel's install size for consoles, if not PC.

If this install size for Halo Infinite is accurate, it makes the upcoming sequel the biggest Halo game ever in terms of install size. 2016's Halo 5: Guardians had an install size of 46GB on Xbox One when it originally launched, which of course only increased with each successive update to the game (this will no doubt also be true of Halo Infinite after launch).

Right now though, this supposed install size for Halo Infinite certainly makes the sequel one hefty download. If you're planning on digitally purchasing Halo Infinite when it launches later this year on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, you might want to give the game plenty of time to download ahead of launch.

Elsewhere, there should hopefully be another technical test preview session for Halo Infinite coming in the next few months. While the initial multiplayer test debuted late last month, developer 343 has stated that it wants to hold another technical test before launch, ideally focusing on the PvP side of Halo Infinite's multiplayer. Here's hoping the developer finds time for this before Infinite's eventual launch later this year.

