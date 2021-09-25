League of Legends animated series Arcane will launch in November

League of Legends' animated series, Arcane, will launch on Netflix on November 7, 2021.

To celebrate the news – which was revealed at Netflix's Tudum Event, confirming that the show will premiere on Tencent video in China and Netflix "just hours" after the League of Legends Worlds Final – Netflix and League of Legends developer, Riot Games, has released a brand new teaser trailer.

Here, take a peek:

The show is reportedly "structured into three distinct acts" with three episodes in each one. The first act will be available for streaming from November 7, the second on November 13, and the final three episodes on November 20. The first act will "focus on the very beginnings of the two sisters".

As described by Netflix, the show "dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun".

"Known across Runeterra as the 'city of progress', many of the most brilliant minds call these cities home," the show description teases. "But the creation of hextech, a way for any person to control magical energy, threatens that balance. While Arcane holds the backstories of League of Legends champions, the series is designed to stand on its own as a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling."

The champions in Arcane should feel very familiar to LoL fans – they are "the ones players have come to love in [Riot's] games" – but "there might be some differences from what you remember as we’ve adapted them for the TV show format", the show's co-creators warn. As well as characters like Jinx, Vi, Jayce, and Caitlyn, we'll also meet newcomers like Vander and Silco, who are "both citizens of Zaun and play critical roles in shaping the evolving world".

The English language cast includes Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, and Jason Spisak as Silco. Jinx will be voiced by Ella Purnell, Mel by Toks Olagundoye, Vander by JB Blanc, and last but never least, Harry Lloyd will give their voice to Viktor.

"Players all over the world love League and its universe," CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, said in a statement. "Their passion is what inspires us to create expressions of Runeterra worthy of their fandom. The launch of Arcane is the beginning of the next chapter for Riot and we can’t wait for players to see what we have in store for them across games, entertainment, and sports.

“In recognition of this moment, we’re putting players at the center of an amazing launch experience. Worlds and Arcane will combine to form a unified, global celebration, blending competition, entertainment, and community in a whole new way. Think about it like a super weekend for players.”