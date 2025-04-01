Riot Games Executive Producer "humbled" by response to League of Legends TCG, taking heed of fans' calls for better UI and original art

Partnering with UVS Games, Riot Games has just revealed the official name of its TCG project, previously known as Project K. Coming soon, Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game will hit shelves after doing the rounds at Riot and tabletop events. The name reveal comes alongside new details around the card format and designs.

Chengran Chai, Executive Producer at Riot Games, has taken the opportunity to note the company's decision to move toward more original artwork, based on early feedback. "We’ve been incredibly humbled by the excitement and interest from players around the world" says Chai.

When speaking of fans' calls for more original artwork and a "more refined UI" Chai makes it clear that those suggestions have seen the company "revisiting [...] design decisions and conducting more playtests" for the upcoming TCG.

In case you're wondering what you can expect from Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game, this is a TCG that can be played in 1v1 modes, or multiplayer formats such as 2v2 matches and free-for-all – it wouldn't be a League of Legends Trading Card Game if it didn't allow the latter.

The first set to launch will be Riftbound: Origins. It comes with 300 different card designs, and will also feature pre-constructed decks built around Viktor, Jinx, and Lee Sin. The ready-to-play Champion Decks will contain a variety of card types, such as units, legends, champions, spells, gear, runes, and battlegrounds (56 cards in total).

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Alternatively, the Proving Grounds boxed set will come with starter decks – set to feature Lux, Annie, Master Yi, and Garen – which should be a good way for 2-4 players to get into the game. 14-card booster packs will also be available at launch, which will include a variety of cards of differing rarities.

The Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game is set to launch in China come Summer 2025, while English speaking countries such as the UK and US will sadly have to wait until October.

