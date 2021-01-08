League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta comes to North America in March

League of Legends: Wild Rift's open beta will be launching in March in North America.

During a livestream earlier today, League of Legends developer Riot Games revealed that the Wild Rift open beta will be coming to North America later this year in March (as first reported by The Verge). It's not entirely clear when in March the open beta will be kicking off, nor is it clear which platforms the beta itself will be available on. As the report from The Verge highlights however, past betas for League of Legends: Wild Rift have been available exclusively for Android and iOS devices.

Elsewhere at the event detailing what the rest of the year looks like for Riot Games, the developer detailed future expansion and update plans for Wild Rift. Chiefly, around two new characters will join the game every month after launch, and there'll be new events scattered throughout the course of 2021, kicking off with the Lunar New Year event in February. Finally, there's a ranked season, which is actually kicking off for some territories this week.

That's because League of Legends: Wild Rift is already available in open beta in a litany of regions. Whereas eastern territories like Japan, Singapore, and The Philippines were the first to get invites to the open beta for Wild Rift back in October, the game came to some western regions in December, such as Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

If you're unfamiliar with what Wild Rift actually is, it's a console and mobile adaptation of League of Legends. Wild Rift was actually first announced in October 2019, so we're only just over a year removed from the game being unveiled for the very first time. You can check out a developer diary video, with gameplay sections, just below.

Right now, it's uncertain which platforms League of Legends: Wild Rift will eventually be introduced to. The ongoing open beta is very much focused on the Android and iOS versions of the game, and despite Riot previously announcing that Wild Rift would be made available for consoles, it's yet to specify which consoles these are.

For a full list of every other game confirmed to be launching over the course of 2021, you can head over to our new games 2021 guide for more.