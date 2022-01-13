Last of Us TV show seemingly confirmed for 2022 release date

The Last of US TV show might be releasing this year, according to a social media post from star Bella Ramsey.

Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the series, shared to her Instagram Story an IMDb post that gives The Last of Us a 2022 release date. Production on the series is expected to last up to June, and one of the series' directors, Kantemir Balagov, has The Last of Us (2022) listed in his Instagram bio. This year is looking very likely for the show's arrival date, then, but nothing has been officially confirmed by HBO just yet.

(Image credit: Bella Ramsey Instagram)

The series, based on the video game of the same name, also stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, who must safely transport Ellie across the zombie-plagued United States. Gabriel Luna plays Joel's brother Tommy, while Merle Dandridge is Marlene, Nico Parker is Joel's daughter Sarah, Nick Offerman is Bill (replacing Con O'Neill), and Anna Torv is Tess.

The show will be 10 episodes long, with Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann onboard to write and executive produce the series.

"There are quite a few fans of the game in the crew and they've said lots of things are very, very similar to the game, lots of the sets feel like they are walking into the video game, so that's good I guess," Ramsey has said of the series. "Apart from that I have to keep a lot of it pretty quiet."

