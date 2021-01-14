The Last of Us TV show news coming "soon enough"

The showrunner of the upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us on HBO has teased that there will be "mostest news" coming "soon enough."

In the tweet just below, showrunner and writer Craig Mazin tweeted out that there would be "some modest TLOU news soon enough." It sounds as though Mazin is juggling multiple projects at once though, as the sentence "we are hard at work writing and... you know... other stuff" would seem to point to.

Correct. There will be some modest TLOU news soon enough. We are hard at work writing and... you know... other stuff. But my 7 days tweet was about a small, approaching change in American governance.When we can share more about the show, we will! https://t.co/372ZS9Ha7eJanuary 13, 2021

This is actually backed up by Mazin's IMDB page. According to the database, Mazin is currently busy writing Eli Roth's Borderlands movie, which is due to begin shooting relatively soon, as well as an untitled Pirates of the Caribbean project, which is still relatively early on in production.

As for what this "modest news" about The Last of Us TV show could be though, it's ultimately anyone's guess. Since the HBO adaptation was announced last year, it's been radio silence from showrunner Mazin and other collaborators, such as Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, who actually pops up in the replies to Mazin's original tweet above with the word "Soon."

However, we do know that Mazin collaborator Johan Renck, who directed HBO's Chernobyl miniseries, is on board to direct at least the pilot episode, as well as serve as an executive producer. Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter revealed early last year that the TV adaptation will cover the events of the original 2013 game from Naughty Dog.

Could we be in for some casting news for the HBO adaptation? As you can probably imagine, the community has been coming up with their own fan casts for the roles of Joel and Ellie since the project was announced. Popular duos have included Hugh Jackman and Sophia Lillis, Josh Brolin and Millie Bobby Brown, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Kaitlyn Denver, among others.

