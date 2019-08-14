Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding star in Paul Feig's Last Christmas trailer

Christmas has come in August with the first trailer for Last Christmas, starring Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding, crashing through the snow and onto the internet. Watch below.

Directed by Paul Feig, of Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters fame, the upcoming movie will heavily feature the songs of George Michael, including, of course, the Christmas classic 'Last Christmas'. The trailer teases the romantic comedy, which see Clarke's shop worker fall madly in love with Golding's seemingly perfect gentleman. The movie also stars Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.

The synopses reads: Kate (Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart."

Last Christmas reaches UK cinemas 15 November.