Larry David abruptly pulls HBO documentary just hours before airing

HBO has indefinitely postponed the release of The Larry David Story, a new documentary centered on the eponymous comedian.

The special, which would’ve seen David open up about his childhood and career in a candid interview with director Larry Charles, was set to simultaneously premiere on the channel and its streaming service HBO Max on Tuesday, March 1 at 10pm, but was pulled from the schedule just hours before.

On Twitter, the broadcaster explained – via its HBO Documentaries account – that David "has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience" instead, before instructing fans to "stay tuned" for more information.

A trailer for the documentary, which is split into two episodes titled 'The American Jewboy' and 'The Jewish Fountainhead', has since been removed from YouTube.

Best known for co-creating the Jerry Seinfeld-fronted sitcom Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which he plays a semi-fictional version of himself, David has earned 16 Primetime Emmy nominations across his career.

He won two gongs back in 1993, in the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Comedy Series categories, for his work on the former.

"I’m a total fraud," David could be seen saying in the now-deleted promo for The Larry David Story. "The Curb outlet, for me, is the guy who I want to be. He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am."

"I never thought of myself as being funny," he continued. "Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock."

