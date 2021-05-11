Knives Out 2 casts Dave Bautista in unknown role

Knives Out 2 has cast Dave Bautista in an unspecified role, reports Deadline.

While it's unclear who Bautista will be playing, this marks the first major new casting since we first learned of the Knives Out sequel over a year ago. Director Rian Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that Daniel Craig will return to play the Texan detective Benoit Blanc, who will be tasked with unraveling another complex mystery.

Bautista, of course, is an actor and retired wrestler known for playing Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also appears in the third-person shooter game Gears 5 as an alternate skin for Marcus Fenix.

While we don't have a release date just yet, production is set to begin this summer in Greece, with Knives Out 2's ultimate destination being Netflix. Thanks to a massive $450 million dollar for the streaming giant's rights to Knives Out 2 and 3, there's a good chance we won't see the sequels premiere in theaters like the first one.

It's unclear if any of Craig's fellow cast members from Knives Out will be returning for the sequel, as Johnson has said he's intent on telling a new story with new characters. "It's been such a mindfuck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I'm starting with a blank page," Johnson told Interview magazine.

"It's not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it's just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

