Knack trademark filed by Sony ahead of rumored announcements this week

A new trademark for Knack has been filed by Sony, ahead of what could be a busy week for PlayStation.

Earlier today, Gematsu noted that Sony Interactive Entertainment had filed a brand new trademark relating to Knack. While the trademark is explicitly related to a "downloadable or installable video game," there's no additional information to go on right now regarding the trademark relating to the 2013 action game and its 2017 sequel.

Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a trademark for "Knack" on March 17 in Japan. Bandai Namco Entertainment filed a trademark for "Stacky Basket." Both were made public today.Knack: https://t.co/7VbxIEo2OAStacky Basket: https://t.co/ZMd3vOkvPy pic.twitter.com/Thg8i9naF3March 28, 2022 See more

This all came shortly after rumors of an interesting week ahead for PlayStation. Over the past weekend, Kinda Funny Games co-founder Greg Miller teased that he'd heard of several possible announcements from PlayStation over the coming week, and it'd be a "VERY interesting week" if even one of three purported rumors turned out to be true.

Man, looking like it might be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true. As such, we’re gonna delay recording PS I Love You XOXO until Thursday.👀 pic.twitter.com/M5KnIRBo1vMarch 27, 2022 See more

Right now, there's no information as to what Miller could be teasing, but a report last week claimed that PlayStation would be unveiling its revamped "Spartacus" subscription service this week. The subscription service, which is thought to be bundling PS Now and PS Plus into one package along with classic PlayStation titles, has long been rumored, but now it might finally be around the corner.

Either way, it sounds like you'll want to pay close attention to PlayStation's social media channels throughout the coming week. Even if we just recently saw a new State of Play showcase focusing on Hogwarts Legacy air earlier this month, it seems PlayStation isn't quite done with announcements just yet.