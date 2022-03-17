Hogwarts Legacy release window set for Holiday 2022

The Hogwarts Legacy release window has been set for 'Holiday 2022' as part of a special PlayStation State of Play live stream.

Initially due to launch in 2021, the game was then delayed into 2022 with the caveat that it would arrive after Fantastic Beasts 3. However, we now know that it's set to launch around the end of this year.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set in the world of Harry Potter, albeit in the 1800s - so several hundred years before The Boy Who Lived and friends wandered the halls.

We got quite the walkthrough of what to expect from the game during the State of Play, from the classes you'll attend as a student in their fifth year of Hogwarts, to some of the activities you'll be able to do in between your studies.

Particularly impressive was the Room of Requirement, where you'll be able to make yourself quite the base, allowing yourself to catch up with the other students as you're joining school quite late. It's here you'll be able to practice potions, as well as build a menagerie of magical beasts to call your own - Newt Scamander-style.

We also got a look at the game's combat, which is obviously magic-based, including wand and potion moves to use against the mysterious enemy group and other creatures, some of which have been possessed by a strange energy.

As a reminder, although the game is based on her works, Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that author J.K. Rowling is not directly involved with the game.

Hogwart Legacy is launching on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

It's looking to be quite the stellar year for games, especially when you look at this list of new games for 2022.