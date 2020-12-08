Kingsman franchise is getting seven more movies and a TV show

Get ready for more Kingsman action – there’s a lot more to come from Eggsy and co. According to Zygi Kamasa, the CEO of Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn’s production company Marv Group, Vaughn is planning “something like seven more Kingsman films.”

“We want to grow the business and the output,” Kamasa told the Winston Baker UK Finance Summit. “We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.”

There are currently two movies in the franchise, 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle , both with Taron Egerton and Colin Firth in the lead roles. Egerton plays Eggsy Unwin, an ordinary boy from a London council estate who’s recruited into a secret spy organisation, the Kingsman, by Harry Hart (Firth).

The first two Kingsman movies have grossed a total of $825.2 million. A prequel, The King’s Man, is due to hit cinemas in February 2021. It boasts an all-star cast including Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Bruhl, Stanley Tucci, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Plus, a third sequel, Kingsman: The Blue Blood, is currently in development, as well as a spin-off, Statesman, about an allied spy organisation in the US. It will star Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry.