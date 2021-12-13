Kevin Feige thinks Marvel movies struggle to get Oscar nominations because of "genre bias"

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has talked about MCU movies at the Oscars – and why they might have difficulty picking up nominations.

The MCU as a whole has received 19 nominations across 11 films. Black Panther was nominated for Best Picture, and took home the gold for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. While those numbers seem impressive, the MCU is made up of 26 films and counting, so just under half of Marvel movies so far have been Oscar nominated. The MCU has also never garnered nominations for the acting categories.

"I think we are always at a deficit because of the Marvel logo and because of a genre bias that certainly exists," Feige told The Hollywood Reporter. "I just loved that for a shining moment there with Black Panther that was put aside and the work was recognized for the achievement that it was."

Feige also talked about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, revealing he'd like the film to be recognized at the Oscars for the work of Kym Barrett, the film's costume designer, as well as cinematographer William Pope, and others.

"There are a lot of comic fans that didn't know who Shang-Chi was. And yet the work that Destin [Cretton, director] did and Dave [Callaham, screenwriter] did and Sue [Chan, production designer] did and Joel [P. West, composer] did, created something new that connected with audiences," Feige said. "We recognized it, the audience recognized it, and I sure would love the hard work of all of these people who are telling their story to get recognized."

The next Marvel film to hit the big screen is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is shaping up to be a multiversal extravaganza. It releases this December 15 in the UK and December 17 in the US.

In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.