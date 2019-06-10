Who is Keanu Reeves playing in Cyberpunk 2077?

One of the biggest reveals at E3 2019 was that the Cyberpunk 2077 release date has been locked down to 2020. The biggest reveal, however, is undoubtedly the news that Cyberpunk 2077 stars Keanu Reeves. The actor (and his likeness) will be coming to the upcoming RPG and now, thanks to a press release, we know that Keanu Reeves is playing Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

Don't know who that is? Johnny Silverhand is a legendary figure in Cyberpunk lore. In fact, on this occasion I will let the press release do the talking: "The trailer reveals one of the key characters of Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand. The legendary Rockerboy is played by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves (The Matrix trilogy, John Wick series, Johnny Mnemonic). In addition to his appearance and voice, Reeves is also providing full-body motion capture for the character."

That's right, the singer and guitarist Johnny Silverhand is coming to Cyberpunk 2077. If I had to put a bet on it, I'd guess that his infamous grudge against the Arasaka Corporation will be too. All of this is especially interesting, especially if you're a Cyberpunk nerd like me, because CD Project RED worked to establish that Johnny Silverhand was long gone in its E3 2019 trailer. "Been a year since Johnny Silverhand's last ride", a radio broadcast announced. It raised an eyebrow because, according to Cyberpunk lore as we know it, Silverhand died in 2024. I don't know about you, but Keanu Reeves looked alive and kicking to me!

That's because Silverhand will essentially appear to you as a malware system, an implant that can offer tips and advice throughout the game. Johnny Silverhand's fictional band will provide tracks for Cyberpunk 2077's in-game soundtrack, but as of writing Reeves won't be providing the singing voice for the character – sadly. Either way, expect to hear a lot more about Keanu Reeves Johnny Silverhand in the coming months.

For more from the press conferences, be sure to read our E3 2019 schedule to see what the other publishers have to offer at E3 2019.