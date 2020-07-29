The Boys’ Karl Urban reveals he secretly played a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the secret stormtrooper.

The Boys actor Karl Urban has revealed he had a secret cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. So secret, in fact, he’s had to tell the world because no one spotted him up until now.

"Here's the process. I had the good fortune to go and visit J.J. Abrams while he was shooting The Rise of Skywalker,” Urban told Digital Spy. “While I was there, he put me in a stormtrooper uniform and we had a really fun day on set.”

It’s not just a walk-on part, either. Urban explains “what is in the cut is my voice saying 'Knights of Ren' as Kylo Ren walks down a hallway past two stormtroopers. I am one of those stormtroopers.”

Urban’s surprising Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cameo follows a galaxy’s worth of bit-parts and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearances in Episode 9.

John Williams, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and even Ed Sheeran appeared in 2019’s end to the Skywalker Saga, while director J.J. Abrams even appeared as droid D-O.

But, if you ask us, it won’t beat the man now perhaps best known as Billy Butcher giving the Knights of Ren the side-eye as Kylo Ren marches past him. That was dia-bloody-bolical.

