Karen Gillan takes no prisoners in new Netflix movie Gunpowder Milkshake

Netflix has released the first trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake, a gun-slinging, action-packed thriller starring Karen Gillan.

Directed and co-written by Navot Papushado, the movie stars Gillan as Sam, a woman whose mother (Lena Headey) is an elite assassin. Abandoned by her mother as a kid and raised by 'The Firm', the crime syndicate she worked for, Sam has kept it in the family and become a fearsome hitwoman in her own right.

However, she comes to a dilemma when she has to choose between completing a high-risk job and protecting an eight-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman). Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them, with the help of a secret sisterhood of assassins. Alongside Gillan and Headey, the movie also stars Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Paul Giamatti.

The explosive new trailer shows Gillan, Headey, and co. take on the bad guys with an impressive selection of weapons, with plenty of quips to keep the mood light, too.

And, of course, Gillan is no stranger to action – she's currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, in which she'll reprise her MCU role as Nebula, and she's also appeared in both of the recent Jumanji movies. Her other upcoming releases include Dual, a satirical sci-fi movie, and The Bubble, a comedy set during the pandemic.