Jurassic World: Dominion teaser trailer showcases dino-packed first footage

Ahead of every Fast and Furious 9 coming to IMAX, audiences have a chance to experience an Extended Preview of next summer's Jurassic World: Dominion . To further entice reluctant attendees, Universal has dropped a teaser for the Jurassic World 3 preview online, offering up a first look at footage from the third chapter in the dinosaur trilogy.

The footage acts as a tease for the longer five-minute-long preview IMAX ticket holders can expect to see – but boy, what a tease. Seven brand new never-before-seen dinosaurs appear in the full preview, but we're shown a decent glimpse at the new crew in the above clip, which aligns with Universal's promise that it will "reveal what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito."

The newly-feathered T-rex species gets a brief look-in, sniffing around the chompers of a much bigger creature. We don't get a good look at it, but it lurches forward shortly thereafter. The teaser clocks in at 15 seconds so there's not much time for a slew of big reveals. But the sight of two dinosaurs going head-to-head remains thrilling to watch, making it the very essence of a teaser.

Early word on the preview suggests its shot like an actual nature documentary, showcasing the dinosaurs in their natural habitat before their extinction. [Editor's note: this is true, but then the footage goes in a very, very different direction!]

Joining the dinosaurs for Jurassic World: Dominion are a roster of recognisable human faces. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles from the previous two World movies, alongside Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. The original trio are back as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm, in roles director Colin Trevorrow promises are important, telling GamesRadar+ "it is very much an ensemble."

Fans in more than 40 countries across the globe have the chance to see the extended preview in all of its five-minute glory when it drops ahead of Fast 9 on June 25, 2021. Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters June 10, 2022. In the meantime, check out our piece on the most exciting upcoming movies heading your way.