Here's your first look at Netflix's new series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Jurassic World, set on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, saw Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt's Owen Grady run from danger as the dinosaur park's security systems failed and the formerly extinct animals went hunting.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the island, a set of adventurers also dealt with the outbreak of dinos. Set alongside the timeline of that blockbuster, the new Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows those six teenagers as they escape T-Rex, velociraptors, and other clawed dinosaurs. The teens will go from "strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself," teases the synopses.

GamesRadar+ has an exclusive look at the new series, which you can watch below, plus new descriptions of each of the main heroes and other major characters, including those voiced by Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell. All eight episodes of the series – which is produced by Steven Spielberg – reach Netflix on September 18.

Paul-Mikel Williams as Darus Bowman: "A whip-smart but slightly withdrawn kid, Darius comes alive when he talks about the single greatest passion in his life –dinosaurs! They’ve been his obsession since he could walk, and he loves nothing more than spending all his time reading about these magnificent creatures. Darius’ passion and willingness to be his true self by wearing his enthusiasm on his sleeve are the very things that make him invaluable to the group. At the end of the day, no one else is as qualified as Darius to assume the mantle of leadership and keep the group alive. He’ll keep them safe and get them off of Isla Nublar, even if that means hiding his own doubts and fears and projecting a confidence he doesn’t yet feel."

Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn: "She only needs one name, because as the star of the most popular travel and lifestyle vlog on social media, Brooklynn is one of the most famous 13-year-olds on the planet. She was able to score her ticket to Camp Cretaceous in exchange for documenting her experience and posting it for her millions of followers to view. Brooklynn has travelled to some of the most luxurious, but also some of the most dangerous and remote parts of the world. All her travel and knowledge allows her to adapt to any situation and come up with solutions that no one else could see."

Ryan Potter as Kenji Kon: "Handsome and brash, the self-proclaimed alpha male of the group, Kenji has the outer confidence of someone born to privilege who expects to go far in life on the strength of his family’s name. And as a frequent visitor to Jurassic World due to his wealthy parents being major investors, he’s familiar to the point of jadedness with the park and its miraculous living dinosaurs. Kenji has gotten to know the park so well that he understands its systems, how they work, and how to guide his team through them including the tunnels running beneath the surface of the island. Despite his rich, shallow exterior, the brash jokester will gradually turn into a valued member of the team and a trusted ally for Darius."

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina 'Yaz' Fadoula: "The strongest and most athletically assured of the camp goers (she’s already a world-class heptathlon champion and junior athlete), Yaz relishes the outdoor opportunities that Isla Nublar provides, even if she has a hard time opening up to the other campers. For the life of a world-class athlete is disciplined and solitary, leaving Yaz with few social skills to help her relate to the others. Although she may come off as sarcastic and gruff, as she gets to know the other campers overtime, she’ll start to open up and become the strong backbone of the group."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez: "Sammy is gregarious, loud, and filled with enthusiasm for the experience of being at Camp Cretaceous. Sammy’s gusto for life and new experiences is infectious, because despite her loudness she doesn’t want to dominate the group, she just wants to be friends with everyone. But Sammy’s friendly exterior hides a dark secret."

Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus: "A sensitive and bookish kid who hates the outdoors, for Ben the entire island is a nightmare of dirt, germs, insects, and creatures he’s (justifiably) convinced want to eat him. His parents view Camp Cretaceous as an opportunity for Ben to toughen up and get over his fearfulness. But what other kids would consider a dream come true is a total nightmare for Ben. Even back home in his regular life, Ben is plagued with anxiety that the worst is sure to happen and he is compelled to do what he can to prepare. Eventually, the once shy and outdoor-loathing kid will discover that he’s far more brave than he ever imagined. "

Glen Powell as Dave: "A gregarious slacker and goofball he’s definitely got skills but he’s also got jokes, and he’s not afraid to use them. He’s not above playing a prank on the kids and he’s always hoping that someone recognizes his comedic genius. Despite this fun-loving personality, he is actually a skilled Paleontologist along with his partner Roxie."

Jameela Jamil as Roxie: "Roxie is skilled and keeps things running on schedule but, deep down and despite herself, she enjoys Dave’s sense of humor and is more than willing to join in on the prank when the time is right. She’s the voice of reason to Dave’s silly shtick but she’s no shtick...sorry, stick...in the mud. When the kids get separated from Dave and Roxie and are declared missing and presumably dead, our Camp Counselors will do whatever they can to get back to them."