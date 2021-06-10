Jurassic World 3 won't follow "traditional screenplay structure," Colin Trevorrow says

Jurassic World: Dominion might be a bit unconventional.

Speaking to Collider, director Colin Trevorrow commented that the movie won't strictly follow "traditional screenplay structure" with one main character "where everybody knows what happens on page twelve." Instead, Trevorrow is focused on "two sets of characters" – Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, and Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum – and is "telling two parallel stories that are just driving closer and closer together, and you understand that, and you start to understand how they're going to intersect, and then they do. But that's not a traditional way to structure a movie."

Trevorrow also said he wants to ensure he's "not shortchanging anybody… Laura and Sam and Jeff are just as big a part of the movie as Chris and Bryce are, as far as screen time, as far as their importance to the story, everything."

As for the length of the film, Trevorrow commented that it's not currently over 150 minutes: "I know how long it is now, and it's not longer than that."

A new look at the movie was unveiled recently, showcasing a feathered dinosaur, and a new poster featuring that famous mosquito was also released. An extended look at the movie will be included with Fast and Furious 9 IMAX showings, which will "reveal what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito." In even better news for dino fans, the footage will also show off "seven new species of dinosaurs, created by the legendary Industrial Light & Magic, that have never been seen in any Jurassic film before." The feathered dinosaur is one of those new species: a Moros intrepidus.

"When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached… when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this," Trevorrow has previously said of Jurassic World 3.

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives June 10, 2022. Until then, check out our roundup of all of 2021's movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.