The final Joker trailer is here, featuring the Clown Prince of Crime going face to face with Robert De Niro

The final Joker movie trailer has landed, offering us another look at the Clown Prince of Crime. It’s clear that the iconic character's next descent into madness and supervillainy won’t come without a few bumps in the road. Watch the trailer for yourself above to find out why.

The second Joker trailer gives us a tour of the tale of tragedy that's ultimately going to befall Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck. He "only has negative thoughts," he says, despite trying to make a child laugh at the beginning of the two-minute clip.

In case the Joker movie trailer didn’t make it abundantly clear, it’s going to be an R-Rated affair. The rating describes the movie as having “strong bloody violence, disturbing behaviour, language, and brief sexual images.”

While the sudden Joker trailer drop may have taken some by surprise, a series of cryptic teasers actually pointed towards an August 28 release. The Joker movie's Twitter confirmed the message themselves after fans worked out the clues.

Trailer tomorrow. #JokerMovie - in theaters October 4. pic.twitter.com/KlG9pA4J0WAugust 27, 2019

The Joker himself, Joaquin Phoenix, meanwhile, may yet return for a sequel – at least, if director Todd Phillips has his way. He recently told sister publication Total Film of the possibility of a Joker 2, “There’s nobody like [Joaquin Phoenix]. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warner came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

Joker reaches cinemas 4 October. Find out more about the movie in Total Film's cover feature, a segment from which can be read here.