Joaquin Phoenix isn’t sure if we’re getting a Joker sequel

Joaquin Phoenix has addressed longstanding that a Joker sequel is in development, indicating instead that Clown Prince of Crime’s return isn’t on the cards just yet.

Speaking to The Playlist, Phoenix suggested there’s plenty to mine after Arthur Fleck’s billion-dollar bow back in 2019. He’s just not sure – and non-committal – on the chances of it happening.

"This is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further," Phoenix said. "But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know."

The original reports on a Joker sequel from The Hollywood Reporter were dismissed in turn by director Todd Phillips.

"Here’s the real truth about a sequel," Phillips told IndieWire. "While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros. executives – going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places – of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about…?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best.”

Those early conversations, however, might have blossomed into something more. A recent report from THR has Phillips down to co-write the sequel script – though someone might want to give Joaquin Phoenix a buzz first.

Next up for Phoenix is C’mon C’mon, a new A24 drama set for release on November 19. You can watch the trailer here.

Joker 2 may not be happening (yet), but here are all the new superhero movies currently in the works.