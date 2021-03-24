John Wick 4 will reportedly be a globetrotting movie.

According to a report from Collider, John Wick 4 will be headed to Paris and Berlin for the bulk of filming, as well as Japan, and regular setting New York City, for additional photography. They say these four locations will factor into the story, too.

Collider also reports that the movie is set to start filming in June, and that pre-production has already started in Berlin. Plus, they claim that only John Wick 4 will be filming – a change from the plan announced last year to shoot the fourth and fifth movies back to back.

John Wick 4 will see the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular character, but Collider has previously reported that it won't involve original writer Derek Kolstad, and neither will the fifth installment.

The John Wick franchise follows Reeves' character, a hitman in retirement. A burglary and the murder of his dog draw him back into the underworld, and the sequels continue to follow the fallout of his re-involvement with criminal life.

There is also a TV show spinoff on the way, named The Continental after the underworld hotel chain in the film franchise. "It's a different perspective on the whole world. It's coming at from different characters' point-of-views and what the breadth of the world is," Chad Stahelski, director of all three John Wick movies as well as the fourquel, has said of the spinoff.

"It's a very interesting take on the Wick world, which I think is pretty cool," he added. "But it won't be from the John Wick perspective. Not that John Wick won't be involved in it, it's just not his perspective."

John Wick 4 is due out May 27, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to all of 2021's upcoming movie release dates.