John Carpenter says Halloween Kills is "the ultimate slasher"

John Carpenter, the director of the original Halloween movie, has nothing but praise for the upcoming sequel, Halloween Kills.

"It's brilliant. It's the ultimate slasher," Carpenter said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly . "I mean, there's nothing more than this one. Wow! Man."

Carpenter directed the first Halloween movie, which came out in 1978 and featured Jamie Lee Curtis as teenage babysitter Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as masked killer Michael Myers.

Halloween Kills is the twelfth installment in the Halloween franchise and a direct sequel to 2018's Halloween , picking up immediately where that movie left off. Still set on Halloween 2018, it sees Laurie Strode and her family work with new and old allies to form a mob against Michael Myers, who is still loose in the town of Haddonfield.

Curtis will return as Laurie, with Judy Greer back as her daughter Karen and Andi Matichak as Laurie's granddaughter Allyson. James Jude Courtney is also back as Michael Myers (with that creepy breathing still courtesy of Nick Castle).

Director David Gordon Green recently spoke to Total Film about what to expect from his next movie. "It's one thing to be afraid of the Bogey Man," he said, "to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house... But we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can’t just stick your head under the covers any more.”